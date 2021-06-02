Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.30 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 812,645 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,903,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $518,709,000 after purchasing an additional 387,084 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.68. The company has a market capitalization of $212.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

