Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 207 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.38.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $254.73 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.88.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

