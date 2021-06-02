Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $367.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

