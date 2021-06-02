Mining Core Coin (MCC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Mining Core Coin has a market cap of $26,855.93 and $49,386.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00278401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.01223658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,767.25 or 0.99814884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.