Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.20 million-$138.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.66 million.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. 9,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,864. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $968,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,338.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,382,170. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

