Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $100,820.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MIME traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MIME. Stephens lifted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

