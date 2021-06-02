Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $147.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after acquiring an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.