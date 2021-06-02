Methanex (TSE:MX) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$55.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MX. Raymond James raised their target price on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.75.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$46.57 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6499998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -11.55%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

