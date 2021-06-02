Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%.
Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $257.45. 584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,310. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
Mesa Laboratories Company Profile
Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.
