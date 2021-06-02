Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $257.45. 584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,310. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,335. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

