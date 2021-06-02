MenaPay Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $937.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

