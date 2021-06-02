Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after purchasing an additional 981,241 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,920 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

