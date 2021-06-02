megaBONK (MBONK) Hits Market Capitalization of $316,602.96

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $316,602.96 and approximately $4,512.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00082964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.18 or 0.01048824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.52 or 0.09692088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00053623 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

