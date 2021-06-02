Medicus Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSAC) Shares Down 0.2%

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.70. 6,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 31,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

