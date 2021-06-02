Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

