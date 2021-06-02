Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post $364.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.80 million to $370.45 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $291.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,023,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,233. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.57. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.