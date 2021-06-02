Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Short Interest Update

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 29th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,441,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS REFG opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03.
About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions
