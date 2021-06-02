Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Short Interest Update

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 29th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,441,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REFG opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

