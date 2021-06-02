Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MDLA opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Medallia has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.
Medallia Company Profile
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
