Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MDLA opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Medallia has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

