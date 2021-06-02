Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.44% from the company’s previous close.

MDLA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $280,648.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $374,235.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

