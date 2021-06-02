McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $283.00 at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Barclays from $270.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.80.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.26. McDonald’s has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

