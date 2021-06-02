McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $233.24 on Monday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

