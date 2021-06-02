MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,086 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $496,613.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76.
- On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24.
- On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.
- On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.
Shares of MXL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 277,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,203. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.63. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
