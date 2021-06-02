Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.