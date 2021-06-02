Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $22.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 6,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mattel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $22,426,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.52. Mattel has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

