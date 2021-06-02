Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.26

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 12604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 4.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

