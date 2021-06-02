Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $10.39 on Wednesday, reaching $370.18. 67,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.45. The company has a market capitalization of $366.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

