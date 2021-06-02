MASQ (MASQ) Price Down 13.6% This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, MASQ has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $173,475.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00283293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.94 or 0.01198319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,844.43 or 1.00123055 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032673 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,525,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

