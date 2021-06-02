Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 20,910 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 373.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.
Ingersoll Rand Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.