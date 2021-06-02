Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 20,910 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 373.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.