Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 372.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NetApp by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $80.66.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

