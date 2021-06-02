Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 374.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $3,567,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.26.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $423.00 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

