Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 8,082 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 372.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

