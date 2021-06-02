Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 3,541 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 373.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $334.87 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $341.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total transaction of $454,728.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,800 shares of company stock worth $23,741,833. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

