Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the April 29th total of 402,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.63.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

