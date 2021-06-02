Mariner LLC Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.