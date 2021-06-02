Mariner LLC Invests $223,000 in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,515,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after buying an additional 228,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 72,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 357,243 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $2,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Noble Midstream Partners Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

