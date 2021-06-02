Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 14,632 Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.80. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DENN. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

