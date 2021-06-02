MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MarineMax by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $350,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,722 shares of company stock worth $6,413,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

