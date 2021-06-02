Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.040-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.97 million.

Several analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 13,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,258. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

