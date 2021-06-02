Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

MBUU opened at $79.70 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

