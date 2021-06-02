Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,724 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,619,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.06. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $142.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

