Madison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 20,805 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $149.91. 30,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.05. The company has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

