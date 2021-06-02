Madison Wealth Management Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,143,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.56. 42,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $103.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

