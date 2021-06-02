Madison Wealth Management Acquires 72 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $219.10. 178,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,308,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $592.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.