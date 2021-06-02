Madison Wealth Management Acquires 295 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $178.08. 215,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,581,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.51. The company has a market capitalization of $323.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

