Macro Enterprises Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macro Enterprises in a report issued on Monday, May 31st. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$83.89 million for the quarter.

Shares of MCR stock opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$81.92 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41. Macro Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$2.01 and a 52 week high of C$3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.56.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

