LuaSwap Market Capitalization Tops $5.68 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $51,370.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00082063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.64 or 0.01045114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,667.62 or 0.09663876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053199 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 210,794,231 coins and its circulating supply is 87,409,966 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

