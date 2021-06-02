LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $295.54

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.54 ($3.86) and traded as high as GBX 479 ($6.26). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 468 ($6.11), with a volume of 117,235 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 376.04. The firm has a market cap of £517.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

