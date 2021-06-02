Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after acquiring an additional 190,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,483,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,856,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.