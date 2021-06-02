Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 2.52. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

