Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EverQuote by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EVER opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.72 million, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $211,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,112,785.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,151 shares of company stock worth $977,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.