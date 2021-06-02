Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lazard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Lazard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

